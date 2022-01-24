A two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection sent one person to hospital and caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to Rawlins Cross at about 6:30 Sunday evening following reports of a collision. They arrived to find two vehicles involved, one of which had sustained extensive damage and was sitting in the middle of the intersection. The second vehicle came to a stop roughly 60 metres away.

Firefighters used hydraulic extrication tools to remove the door of the second vehicle in order to access the passenger. After the door was removed, crews placed the passenger on a stretcher and took them to a waiting ambulance. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Passersby and area residents were seen comforting a mother and small child who were in one of the vehicles. They were uninjured.

Military Road was closed to through traffic for a period of time as emergency crews worked.