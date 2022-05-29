One person has been sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the City’s east end.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Higgins Line at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Two cars had collided in the intersection, leaving both with moderate damage.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. They were the only occupant of that vehicle. Initial reports stated the occupants of the second vehicle left the scene, however it’s unclear if any charges are resulting.