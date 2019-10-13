Firefighters were called just after 6 a.m. to a house fire in downtown St. John’s. They found flames visible in a second-floor window when they arrived.

The fire was burning in a century-old, three-storey, attached wooden house. Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen of one of the four apartments inside the building.

They were quickly able to extinguish the flames. There was extensive damage as a result of the fire, but it did not affect the other apartments or attached houses.

The man who lived in the apartment was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation. Firefighters also rescued five cats, one of which required oxygen and was treated at the scene.

The man and all five cats are reportedly doing well. While the investigation has yet to conclude, at this point the fire appears accidental in nature.