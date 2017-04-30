One person is unaccounted for after a three-alarm fire destroyed two homes in St. John’s early Sunday morning.

Emergency calls started coming in shortly before 6 a.m. Smoke from the fire was visible across the city. When fire fighters arrived on Portia Place, off of Crosbie Road, they were met by heavy smoke and flames.

There were reports that people were trapped inside the home. Firefighters looked for a missing person by climbing a ladder and going in through a second-floor window. That’s because the stairs to the second floor of of one of the homes had collapsed.

Two homes were destroyed as a result of that fire that took more than an hour to bring under control. Officials say one person is missing and police are now trying to locate that person. The cause of the fire is under investigation.