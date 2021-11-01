Firefighters were called to a multi-unit apartment building on Coronation Street shortly before 4:00 a.m. Monday.

When the arrived on the scene they were met by flames and smoke coming from a second floor deck.

They were quickly able to extinguish the fire, with minimal damage to the apartment.

There were no injuries reported and officials say other residents of the building will be permitted to return to the apartments sometime Monday morning.

There is no word to what charges, if any, are expected in connection with a person being taken into custody at the scene.