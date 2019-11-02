Six newcomers to the province have been left homeless after a fire Saturday morning on Byron Street near Memorial University in St. John’s.

Area residents called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home around 11 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the occupants out of the home. There was heavy smoke and flames in the living room.

Firefighters were able to make a quick attack and knock down the fire but not before there was significant damage. One man, believed to have been asleep when the fire started, was taken to hospital where he is being treated for smoke inhalation. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The majority of the damage is confined to the living room with smoke and water damage throughout the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.