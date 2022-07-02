One person has drowned following a tragic incident on Healeys Pond on Canada Day.

Emergency crews responded to the popular recreational area, at the Rotary Sunshine Park, at about 5:00 Friday evening following reports of a person in the water. When personnel arrived on the scene they learned a swimmer had run into trouble in deep water and gone under. Despite frantic efforts of others on the pond, the swimmer could not stay afloat.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded with a fast rescue craft, which was used by their cold water rescue team to scour the pond for any sign of the swimmer. Rovers Search and Rescue arrived at around 7:00 p.m. to assist in the search, along with personnel from a local diving company, and crews with the Portugal Cove-St. Philips Volunteer Fire Department.

Personnel remained on the water into the evening.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.