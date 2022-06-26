One person is dead, and two others are seriously injured after a serious collision in the Springdale area on Saturday.

The driver of one vehicle died, the driver and passenger of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after a serious collision five kilometres west of the Blue Canoe Campground in the Springdale area.

Police and first responders were on the scene Saturday as the collision left the highway impassable for several hours.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.