One person is dead and two others were rescued after a helicopter crashed on Thorburn Lake Monday afternoon.

RCMP say it happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. There were three occupants on board the helicopter.

The Halifax Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre announced on Twitter that one of the occupants has died.

“A Canadian Armed Forces Search & Rescue CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Gander has deployed to Thorburn Lake due to a report of a crashed civilian helicopter,” JRCC Halifax tweeted. “Local RCMP and emergency services are also responding.

“SAR crews have reported that there were three people on board the helicopter when it crashed. Two individuals have been rescued and transported to emergency services. Regrettably, one individual was found deceased. Next of Kin have been notified.”