An 18-year-old man is dead and two others have unknown injuries following a crash on the Trans Canada Highway between Goobies and North West Brook yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday evening, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Clarenville RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision involving a small car and a SUV.

Emergency crews were on scene for several hours following the two vehicle head-on collision along a straight stretch of highway.

RCMP will provide more details later today.