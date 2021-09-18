SHARE

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a dirt bike on Saturday.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of the interchange between the Trans-Canada Highway and Pitts Memorial Drive/Peacekeepers Way. A motorcycle was travelling towards Conception Bay South when it collided with a dirt bike that was crossing the highway.

The rider of the larger motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider of the dirt bike, believed to be in his early teens, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police closed the road for several hours, but it has since reopened. The RNC is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Emergency personnel examine the motorcycle involved in a fatal collision with a dirt bike on Route 2. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters examine the helmet of a young male dirt bike rider in the aftermath of a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A dirt bike lies in the median after its rider was struck by a motorcycle while attempted to cross the highway. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Marks on the pavement indicate where the collision of a motorcyclist and a youth on a dirt bike took place. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
