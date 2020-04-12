Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region of the province.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 242.

Seven people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, three are in intensive care. There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

129 people have recovered from the virus.

The regional breakdown of the 242 total cases is as follows: