Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the province now has four cases of COVID-19.

The fourth case of COVID-19 is in the Eastern region and is from travel, the man is self-isolating and doing well.

BREAKING | NL now has 4 cases of Covid. 4th case is in the eastern region and is from travel, the man is self-isolating and doing well. @NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 20, 2020

Anyone who has travelled outside of the province recently is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In Newfoundland and Labrador 791 have been tested – with 787 tests coming back negative.

More than 300 people in the province are in self-isolation.