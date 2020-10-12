The province is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Central Health region. The new case is a man between the ages of 20-39 years of age.

The new case is travel related, the man is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador who returned to the province from work in Alberta. He has been self-isolating since arriving in the province.

The province is reporting one new case of COVID-19, a man aged 20-39 in the central region. He had returned from work in Alberta and has been self-isolating since arriving. The province is still reporting nine active cases, suggesting there was one recovery. #NLPoli — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) October 12, 2020

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is completed. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 283. The province has nine active cases.