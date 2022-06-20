Police say one man was sent to hospital with serious injuries and another is in custody after a weapons offence in Goulds Sunday night.
It happened in the area of Doyles Road near Robert E. Howlett Drive. The RNC was tracking potential suspects in Goulds along the Back Line Road. Police had asked Goulds area residents remain inside their homes while officers carried out their search. Patrol Services, Police Dog Services and Criminal Investigation Division were engaged in the investigation.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video in the area of Doyle’s Road around the time of the incident, which was at approximately 7:50 p.m. Residents can contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.