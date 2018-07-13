One man remains missing while two others were rescued after a boat capsized in Eagle River, Labrador, on Thursday.

Cartwright RCMP received a call from Cloud Salmon Lodge reporting that a boat had capsized and three men were in the water. A guide from Eagle River Trout Lodge happened to be in the area and helped rescue two of the men.

Police, Coast Guard and Canadian Armed Forces helicopters launched a search for the third man, who remains missing. Residents and employees of local fish camps are also helping in the search. Occupational Health and Safety is also involved.