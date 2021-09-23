The RNC is investigating an incident of shots fired in St. John’s.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots fired in a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers contained the area and began their investigation. A man was located in a residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, which are believed to be non-life threatening. He was transported to hospital to be treated for the injuries.

The investigation remains active, and there have been no arrests at this time. Investigators continue to seek CCTV or dash camera footage in the area of Livingstone Street, St. John’s, and surrounding streets. The RNC does not believe this to be a random incident.

The RNC MCU asks that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.