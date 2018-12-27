On Christmas Day, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Harbour Grace RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Route 80, between Heart’s Desire and Heart’s Content.

The vehicle crossed the highway and rolled into the ditch. The lone driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported with serious injuries to Carbonear General Hospital.

A short while later, the 62-year-old man from New Perlican died in the hospital. At this time there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor. A collision analyst from RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and conducted an investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged and the investigation is continuing.

RCMP NL reminds the motoring public of the importance of seat belt usage.