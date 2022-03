Rescue personnel were called to a single vehicle accident on the Outer Ring Road’s exit 45 shortly after 6:00 Sunday morning.

Both the exit and the Outer Ring Road eastbound lane were closed for several hours following the crash.

A pickup truck was eastbound when the driver appears to have struck a guard rail, losing control, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, and pinned under the overturned wreck.

More details will be provided as they become available.