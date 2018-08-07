One man is dead after a vehicle drove over a cliff near Cape Bonavista, RCMP said Tuesday.

It happened at around 12:30 p.m near Dungeon’s Historical Site. The vehicle was observed driving over a cliff. It ended up completely under water with one man inside. Paramedics and firefighters were on scene with police from the Bonavista and Clarenville RCMP detachments.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre dispatched a helicopter from 103 Squadron in Gander, which lowered search and rescue technicians into the water. A man’s body was recovered and transported to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard. Efforts to retrieve the vehicle are continuing.

An RCMP traffic services analyst is en route. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and police are continuing the investigation.