The accident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday involving a pickup truck and a smaller car.

The car ended up leaving the road and going down over an embankment. There was one person in the car, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck erupted in flames. A passing off-duty paramedic was one of the people who helped drag the injured driver from the burning wreck. He has been rush to hospital with what have been described as serious injuries. He was athe only occupant of the pickup truck.