Thursday afternoon around 3:30, RNC Officers responded to a report of assault with a weapon on Alderberry Lane in St. John’s. The victim was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. In connection with the incident, a 31-year old man was arrested and is being held for court. The RNC say this assault was not a random act of violence as the victim and the attacker were known to each other. The Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section are continuing the investigation.

