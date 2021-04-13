The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway west of Springdale has reopened to one lane of traffic. Drivers are asked to slow down and expect delays.

Original Story:

RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway seven kilometres west of Springdale is impassable after suffering significant damage from a washout.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says repairs are beginning today. Contractors and engineers are on site assessing the damage. A new culvert and heavy equipment to prepare the area for the culvert installation are expected to arrive this afternoon.

The department is assessing options to have traffic moving through the area while repairs are ongoing. The department anticipates repairs being completed later this week. Updates will be provided as they become available.