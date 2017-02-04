One dog killed, another injured in overnight shooting

A shooting in St. John’s overnight has left one dog dead and another injured. Around 1AM on Saturday, RNC officers responded to reports of gunshots at a centre-city residence. Police learned that unidentified individuals had entered the residence and fired shots. Those inside the residence at the time were not injured and are being questioned. The injured dog is being treated by veterinary services. The investigation is ongoing with the help of the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services.