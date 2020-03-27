One man is dead following a head-on motor vehicle collision on Route 211, near English Harbour East.

Yesterday, just after 5:00 p.m., Burin Peninsula RCMP were dispatched to the two-vehicle collision. One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man of English Harbour East, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The other driver, a 20-year-old Terrenceville woman, was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.