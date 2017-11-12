A 32-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Makinsons.

Police were called to the area around 1 a.m. Saturday because of a vehicle travelling west in the eastbound lane on the TCH. While en route, officers were notified of a two-vehicle collision at the overpass of the Hodgewater Line exit near Makinsons. The vehicle travelling the wrong way on the highway had collided with a second vehicle.

The 32-year-old driver of one of the vehicles, an SUV, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two female passengers in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were brought to hospital. The driver, and lone occupant, of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also transported to hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation into this crash is asked to contact the Whitbourne RCMP at 709-759-2600. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP190 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or by webtip at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.