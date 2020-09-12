Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The new case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, was returning to the province from Alberta. While travelling to the province, the individual was asymptomatic. He has been self-isolating since arrival and following Public Health guidelines.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

The department is also advising the public about a positive case of COVID-19 detected at the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) mine in Labrador through their staff and contractor screening protocols. Additional testing through the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory is being completed to determine if this is another confirmed case of the virus.

The individual is self-isolating and has been following Public Health guidelines. Public Health has completed contact tracing. Any close contacts have been advised to quarantine and will be tested as per protocol.

Two hundred and sixty-six people have recovered from the virus. To date, 34,934 people have been tested.

With today’s new confirmed case, Newfoundland and Labrador currently has two active cases of COVID-19.