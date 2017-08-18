Early Friday morning, RNC in Corner Brook received a report of a break and enter in progress. Once on the scene, police located the suspect nearby in a vehicle. The 20-year old male suspect fled on foot, but was tracked down shortly afterwards. Police determined that he was heavily intoxicated and attempted to break in to the home before trying to leave in the vehicle, which had been stolen from the same area earlier that night. Through investigation, RNC officers also discovered that he also attempted to break into a second home. Due to his level of intoxication, he was held overnight before being released to appear in court at a later date. He faces charges of Break and Enter, Possession of Stolen Property, Impaired Driving, and Failing the Breathalyzer.

-Advertisement-