Jamie Korab announced his intentions to run in Ward 3 in the up coming St. John’s municipal election.

The former Olympic curling champion and Harbour Grace native has lived in Ward 3 for the last 10 years.

“It’s my home and for me it’s about giving back,” said Korab. “I’m going to be knocking on doors and I’m going to be accessible and a voice for everyone.”

The municipal election takes place Sept. 26.