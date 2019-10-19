Crews in Grand Falls-Windsor are currently on the scene of St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church which has been designated a municipal heritage site. Tonight, however, the historic landmark has been destroyed by fire.

Fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday evening and church members say there had been no one in the building throughout the day.

Services are held here only once a month, and the building is the oldest original church in the town at 110 years old.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.