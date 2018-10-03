Powertel Utilities Contractors Limited and a supervisor have been charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with an incident in January 2017 which resulted in the the death of 30-year-old Phil Parsons, a worker on the Maritime Transmission Link near Stephenville Crossing.

Powertel Utilities Contractors Limited has been charged with five violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to provide and maintain a safe workplace, and the failure to ensure workers and supervisors; are aware of the hazards.

A supervisor faces similar charges.

Both will appear in Stephenville court on Oct. 15.