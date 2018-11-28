Quebec Wildlife Officers in Oujé-Bougoumou, a small town in central Quebec, charged several Innu from Natuashish as well as the Grand Chief of the Innu Nation, Gregory Rich.

They were fined for the possession of a caribou from the Leaf River herd, that was a gift from the Chisasibi Cree Nation. The caribou was seized at the Quebec border.

The Innu were traveling to Labrador when they were detained on Tuesday afternoon.

The Innu Nation says that a letter was provided to support safe passage and to declare the caribou was a gift from Cree Nation of Chisasibi to the Innu.

The letter was not accepted by the Quebec Wildlife Officers, who seized the caribou and did not allow the Innu to bring the gift back to Labrador.

“The practice of historical sharing between the Cree and the

Innu of what is now Labrador goes back to long before the assertion of sovereignty by the Crown,” said Grand Chief Gregory Rich.

Innu Nation state that this is but the latest attempt to criminalize Innu and say both governments of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador need to recognize the importance of caribou to Innu cultural and spiritual survival.