A group of workers on board an Ocean Choice International fishing vessel are speaking out after a grievance filed by the FFAW led to a significant cut in their wages. NTV’s Gerri Lynn Mackey reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.