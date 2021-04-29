Occupational Health and Safety charges have been laid in connection with a workplace death in New Harbour in 2019.

An employee of Paradise Paving Ltd. suffered fatal injuries while preparing to pave a driveway. The investigation was conducted by the Occupational Health and Safety Division of Digital Government and Service NL.

The employer has been charged with six counts, which allege that it failed:

To provide and maintain the necessary equipment, systems and tools that are safe for its workers, To provide the necessary instruction, training and supervision to its workers, To ensure its workers and supervisors were familiar with the hazards, To ensure that work procedures promote the safe interaction of workers and their work environment, To ensure that a worker did not enter a job site while his ability to perform work is impaired by intoxicating substances, and To ensure that mobile equipment is maintained in safe operating condition and in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

The first appearance is scheduled for May 12 at Provincial Court in St. John’s.