A car struck a moose on the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday evening. The occupants were lucky to have escaped serious injury.

The collision happened roughly 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the TCH near Donovan’s Industrial Park. The impact with the animal caused extensive damage to the vehicle. All four people who were in the car were shaken, but did not require transport to hospital.

The moose ran into the woods nearby and was last seen heading towards the industrial park.