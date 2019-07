The provincial government has reached compensation deals with two indigenous groups after failing to mitigate methylmercury at Muskrat Falls. The Innu Nation and the NunatuKavut Community Council will share in the $30 million budgeted for wetland capping as part of a social and health benefits deal. But the Nunatsiavut Government says no deal and is calling on Nalcor to delay flooding the reservoir. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

