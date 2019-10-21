Can the Liberals hang on to all seven seats in this province? Will there be an upset in St. John’s East? Can Justin Trudeau hold his government?

Those questions will be answered in just hours as polls close for the 2019 federal election.

In 2015, a Liberal wave swept through the province with all seven seats going red. In fact, 32 seats in Atlantic Canada went red in the 2015 election.

NTV, of course, will have comprehensive coverage beginning at 8 p.m. NTV’s Glen Carter will sit with a panel of well-known former politicians in this province. Lorraine Michael, former NDP leader, joins senator Fabian Manning and former premier Roger Grimes in the studio. Toni Wiseman will bring viewers results as they become available.

NTV’s @GlenCarterNTV along with former NDP leader Lorraine Michael, senator Fabian Manning and former premier Roger Grimes. Just 10 mins until the polls close. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/zkICeNWuOy — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) October 21, 2019

NTV’s legislative reporter Michael Connors will be at incumbent Seamus O’Regan’s headquarters, while Jodi Cooke will be with the NDP’s Jack Harris.

I’m at St.Johns East NDP Candidate @JackHarrisNDP HQ. Starting to see some supporters roll in, waiting for first round of results to also start rolling in. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/RxcZYK3AfB — Jodi Cooke (@Jodicookeskis) October 21, 2019

Kelly-Anne Roberts will be reporting from incumbent Nick Whalen headquarters, while Leila Beaudoin is at his PC opponents headquarters just miles away. Joedy Wall is hoping to play spoiler in that riding.

Meanwhile Don Bradshaw will be reporting from the west coast, as Gudi Hutchings hopes to hold her seat, and Colleen Lewis heads to Gander as Scott Simms seeks re-election.

NTV’s award-winning news team will also blanket the province with coverage.

When not in this province, CTV’s election team brings national coverage, with the final results ending in British Columbia in the wee hours of the morning.

Stay tuned to NTV and ntv.ca for extensive coverage this evening.