NTV was honoured Thursday for its continuing work on the Janeway Telethon. The company received the 2018 Spirit of Philanthropy Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.