NTV News has received four Atlantic Journalism Awards for outstanding work in 2019. The AJAs celebrates the best work from journalists across Atlantic Canada.

Kelly-Anne Roberts, NTV’s lead reporter through the COVID-19 pandemic, won the gold award in the video journalist category. Her body of work, from breaking news to feature reporting, earned her the prestigious honour. Veteran reporter Leila Beaudoin received a silver award for her show of work in the same category.

Roberts also received a silver award for best new journalist.

NTV News Director Mark Dwyer also won silver in the sports reporting category, receiving the honour for his story on Paralympian Liam Hickey.

Meanwhile, senior anchor Glen Carter has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the AJA committee. Glen’s career spans four decades, having anchored newscasts all across the country, including the last 15 years here at NTV.