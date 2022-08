The 2022 Royal St. John’s Regatta concluded Thursday with repeat champions in both the men’s and women’s races.

NTV defended its title as the winners of the Come Home Year Men’s Championship Race with a time of 9:40. Hyflodraulic also defended their title in the Stirling Communications Women’s Championship Race with a time of 5:11.

This year’s Regatta saw crowds return to the banks of Quidi Vidi Lake for the first time since 2019.