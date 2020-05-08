The Honorary Mayor of Dildo, Jimmy Kimmel, is reacting to the cancellation of Dildo Days 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Kimmel wrote “now this has gone too far” when the community of Dildo announced it would be cancelling Dildo Days 2020.

now this has gone too far https://t.co/HTZLQck1xA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

The late night comedian made headlines in Newfoundland and Labrador last summer, and across the world, for his fascination with the town of Dildo.

NTV’s own Amanda Mews was in Hollywood back in August, appearing on the late night comedy show and even got an exclusive one-on-one interview with Jimmy Kimmel himself.