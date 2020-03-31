Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Dr. Fitzgerald stresses that although the number of cases is low this afternoon, we are still at the beginning of this pandemic.
BREAKING | 4 new cases of COVID-19 in NL, bringing the provincial total to 152 cases.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) March 31, 2020
-Advertisement-
2,575 people in the province have been tested with 2,423 tests coming back negative.
Breakdown of cases per region:
Eastern – 143
Central – 3
Western – 1
Labrador-Grenfell – 5
-Advertisement-