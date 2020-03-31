SHARE

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Fitzgerald stresses that although the number of cases is low this afternoon, we are still at the beginning of this pandemic.

2,575 people in the province have been tested with 2,423 tests coming back negative.

Breakdown of cases per region:

Eastern – 143

Central – 3

Western – 1

Labrador-Grenfell – 5

 

