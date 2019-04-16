The fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has struck home for many people around the world who have seen the historic building up close. One of them is history buff Larry Dohey. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.