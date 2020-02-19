Newfoundland and Labrador’s most notorious serial rapist has appealed both his dangerous offender designation and his indeterminate term of imprisonment.

Sofyan Boalag was declared a dangerous offender in 2018 after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a youth and two women two years earlier.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal heard from Boalag’s lawyer, who said the trial judge misinterpreted psychiatric evidence that Boalag couldn’t be rehabilitated, and that she was selective and biased as to what she took into account.

He said the evidence at trial did not support either the dangerous offender designation nor the indeterminate sentence, arguing that 10 to 12 years would be more appropriate.

The Crown disagrees, saying if the current sentence is set aside, 20 years to life would be more appropriate.

Boalag wants a new hearing with a different judge. The court is expected to rule on today’s hearing later this year.