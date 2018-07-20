The Northern Peninsula has long faced a bleak future with a declining population. But residents and business leaders say things are now looking up thanks to tourism. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.