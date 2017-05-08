Crab harvesters on the Northern Peninsula took their latest protest to the water on Monday. Twelve fishing boats were illegally setting crab pots in Zone 13 and at one point surrounded a Coast Guard ship.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.