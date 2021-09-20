Effective Tuesday, September 21 at 12:01 a.m., towns and communities on the Northern Peninsula – East Region area of the province will return to Alert Level 2.

This includes the towns and communities of Roddickton, Englee, Conche, Croque, St. Julien’s and Main Brook. This also includes communities along Routes 432, starting at the intersection of Route 432 and Route 433 and north to the northerly limit of the town of Main Brook, Routes 433, 434 and 438. This change in alert level is happening based on the Public Health investigation to date and the epidemiology in the region. While a source has not yet been determined, the risk to the public is deemed low.

It is important to get vaccinated and please remember to keep your contacts low, practice social distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands and most importantly stay home if you are unwell and get tested.