Northern Harvest announced Tuesday it has confirmed cases of infectious salmon anemia at its hatchery in Stephenville.

The company says eight fish tested positive for pathogenic ISA and six tested positive for non-pathogenic ISA. As a result, all 450,000 juveniles raised with those fish will be culled. The company says they will be transported to a facility in the province to be converted into biofuel.

Northern Harvest was under scrutiny last year when 2.6 million farmed salmon died in pens off the south coast because of warm water temperatures.