The Northeast Eagles Peewee Hockey Team has made it to the finals of the Chevrolet Canada Good Deeds Cup.

The initiative encourages young hockey players to make a big impact off the ice in their communities – and by making it to the finals, the team has a chance to win $100,000 for its charity of choice – Rainbow Riders.

The team needs the public’s help in order to to become the Good Deeps Cup Champion – one full view of their YouTube video means one vote.