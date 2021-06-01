Effective immediately, a Special Measures Order is being introduced to move communities in the Lewisporte to Summerford area of the province to Alert Level 3.

This includes the communities of Sandy Cove, Laurenceton, Burnt Arm, Brown’s Arm, Porterville, Stanhope, Lewisporte, Embree, Little Burnt Bay, Michael’s Harbour, Campbellton, Comfort Cove-Newstead, Loon Bay, Baytona, Birchy Bay, Boyd’s Cove, Norris Arm North, Norris Arm South, Sandy Point, Summerford and Cottlesville.

Effective immediately, all other communities in the region along the Trans Canada Highway Route 1 from Gambo to Badger will move back to Alert Level 2. This includes communities along the Trans Canada Highway Routes 320, 330 and 350 and most of the branches of these routes. This is covered in the Special Measures Order that was effective April 17, 2021.

This change in alert levels is happening based on the Public Health investigation to date and the epidemiology in the region. While a source has not yet been determined, the risk to the public is deemed low.

Effective immediately, a Special Measures Order is being introduced to expand the area in the Western Health region that is in Alert Level 4 to include towns and communities along highway route 403, which includes Flat Bay, St. Theresa’s and Journois. This is in addition to the towns already in Alert Level 4 of St. George’s, Stephenville Crossing, Stephenville, Port au Port East and all towns on the Port au Port Peninsula and towns and communities along Routes 460, 461, 462, 463 and 490.

This expansion is happening to better describe the impacted Western Health region, based on the Public Health investigation to date. Public Health continues to conduct testing in the region and the investigation into the source is ongoing.